The British farmer-owned co-operative dedicated to organic dairy, has announced a further 0.5ppl increase in its Member milk price effective from 1st April 2024.

The increase will take the Organic Herd price to 50ppl on a standard litre basis and follows a similar 0.5ppl rise implemented for March. The latest price move reflects, sustained growth in demand for the co-operative’s high quality organic milk in particular from its UK dairy processor customer base.

The rise comes at a time when Organic Herd has launched a drive to grow its organic milk pool by encouraging existing members to produce more and through the selective recruitment of new members across the UK.

The move to build Organic Herd’s membership reflects a growing demand for its organic milk and that, under the leadership of CEO Martyn Anthony, the co-operative has transformed into a progressive and increasingly robust business.

Central to this has been: improved collaboration with its longstanding customers focussing on future-proofing organic milk supply; the building of sales of its organic Cheddar brands in major export markets; and the establishing of new partnerships across the UK specifically with those seeking certified PWAB milk for which the co-op is the UK’s only dedicated source certified for export.

The team also executed an exciting rebrand in September, introducing 14 distinctive new Organic Herd branded products into the independent retail channel, a sector which has reported a 10% year on year increase, now topping £475 million (Soil Association 2024 Organic Market Report).

Commenting on the April milk price increase Sara Ogborne, Organic Herd’s Director of Membership and Communication said: “Our latest price rise reflects growing demand we are witnessing for our organic milk in particular from core domestic dairy processing customers. The April increase is in line with our commitment to returning to our members small, incremental but, crucially we believe, also sustainable improvements in their milk price.

“By delivering a sustainable price and minimising price volatility we endeavour to enable members to grow their milk production. at the same time, we are now signing carefully selected new members to help meet increased demand for our organic milk and dairy products from both domestic and export customers.”

Farmers interested in joining Organic Herd will need to demonstrate a long term commitment to organic dairy farming and share in the cooperative ethos and values that have been at its very heart since being founded 30 years ago.

Those interested in becoming a member should contact Sara Ogborne at members@organicherd.co.uk