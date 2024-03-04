VC Gallery founder Barry John MBE and Pembrokeshire veterans attended a special St David’s Day event hosted by the Secretary of State for Wales.
The veterans who attended have all been supported by the mental health charity and showcased artwork alongside fellow Welsh Service professionals.
Mr John said: "It was great to see so many fellow veterans and serving military at this auspicious occasion which highlighted the heritage, culture, and inspiring work that happens in Wales."
The event was hosted by the Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon David TC Davies MP for Monmouth.
