As previously reported, the current chef at the 3 AA Rosette Coast at Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot, Fred Clapperton, is leaving shortly to return to Nottinghamshire to be closer to his family.

Fred’s "last supper" will be this Saturday, March 9, after which the restaurant will be closed for staff holidays.

When will Coast re-open?





The restaurant will re-open for lunch on March 20, under the guidance of Hywel Griffith, chef director from Coast's sister restaurant, the Michelin-starred Beach House, in Oxwich, Gower.

Coast’s new head chef will be Gerwyn Jones, the current head chef at top Welsh hotel Grove of Narberth, which is also under the umbrella of the Seren hospitality group.

Hywel Griffith (left) and Gerwyn Jones. (Image: Coast)

'Relaxed new menu offering'





Fred’s spring menu will continue to be served at Coast until June 1, after which the restaurant will focus on a new culinary direction, featuring 'a relaxed new menu offering'.

Gerwyn's move was revealed in a post on Coast's Facebook page which explained: "Under Hywel's guidance, Gerwyn will bring a new dining offering to Coast.

"We'll be moving away from the tasting menu style of dining we've delivered here in Saundersfoot for many years to a more informal style, championing inspiring Welsh flavour from land and sea."

Nourishing

Diners' taste-buds are being tickled by the promise: "You'll get to enjoy plates of wonderful, natural, nourishing food with your friends and family in a relaxed and welcoming setting - all against the backdrop of our incredible view!"

And the future sounds exciting.

Added the post: "We can't wait to see what Hywel and Gerwyn create together, and we know it's going to be a really dynamic and exciting combination as they work together to deliver this new vision for Coast."

Hywel and Gerwyn will be launching their new offering at Coast from Friday June 7.