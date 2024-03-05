Daniel Tayler, 20, of Penbanc, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

It was alleged that Tayler had six Category A images – the most serious type, three Category B images and 19 Category C images.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between January 11 and 19 this year.

Tayler pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

The court heard that Tayler was sentenced to 10 months, suspended for two years, last May for similar offences.

On that occasion, the defendant tried to flee through the bathroom window of his family home as police officers searched the address. They found 1,025 indecent images on his devices, as well as searches on Google and Twitter for “real CP” – referring to 'child porn', “incest”, “under-age”, “#childporn” and “#jailbait”.

Judge Catherine Richards ordered for a report to be prepared detailing Tayler’s compliance with the terms of his suspended sentence.

The defendant was granted conditional bail, and will return to be sentenced on March 19.