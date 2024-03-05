From April 6, 2024, all workplaces in Wales will be required to separate waste for recycling and arrange separate collections.

Director of sustainability at Bluestone, Marten Lewis, said: "Sustainability is already at the heart of our culture, so recycling has always been a top priority, and what we can't recycle, we send to a waste-to-energy plant. This means that less than 1 per cent of our waste ends up in landfill.

"However, since installing new bins across our site for the separation of our recyclable waste, we have noticed that there is a lot less cross contamination.

"The right items are ending up in the right bins, meaning that the quality of the waste we are sending for recycling has improved by more than half."

The Bluestone team has developed and initiated a communications campaign which includes training tools for its staff, enabling the effective implementation of the new rules.

This strategy goes hand in hand with their simplified waste management methods.

Mr. Lewis added: "Like many other organisations, we have been separating most of our waste products for many years because recycling just makes business sense."

The integrated campaign formulated by Bluestone not only functions as an educational tool for their staff but also eradicates waste ambiguity for guests, enabling a seamless adaptation to the new law and encouraging the continued growth of recycling rates in Wales.