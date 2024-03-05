The event was held at Ysgol Caer Elen by Pembrokeshire Music Service, providing a platform for children across the county.

This year's festival highlighted a variety of musical ensembles.

Philippa Roberts, head of Pembrokeshire Music Service, applauded the collective performance, noting the implementation of the New Music Plan for Wales had created more growth opportunities for their students.

"Congratulations to each participant for their commendable efforts," she said.

Alice was the overall winner (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The event's overall winner was young violinist, Alice Thomas, an eight-year-old from St Oswalds School.

Alice enthralled the audience with her rendition of Galop by Charles Bohm.

The festival saw a new 'Come and Play' class introduced this year, where beginners could share their music.

The event also hosted the Spotlight concert with 45 members of the County’s Second Steps ensembles for their maiden public performance.

Winners in each category were: Woodwind: Initial grade: Seren Holder of Hafan y Mor. Grade 1: Oliver David, Johnston. Grade 2: Angharad Chinn, MHCPS. Open: Matthew Picton, Gelliswick. Brass: Initial Grade: Iolo Simms, Caer Elen. Lower Brass Grade 1: Isaac Phillips, Saundersfoot. Trumpet & Cornet Grade 1: Zoey Pyart, Prendergast. Grade 2: Henry Slade-Davies, Llanychllwydog and Eilidh Frazer, Tenby VC. Open: Mali Macfarlane, Cer Elen. Strings: Initial Grade: Ashley Cristobel, Prendergast. Grade 1: Lily Kingaby, Casmael. Grade 2: Leila Powell. Open: Alice Thomas, St Oswalds. Piano & Harp: Initial Grade: Gwen Porter. Grade 1: Poppy Hammersley, Brynconin. Grade 2: Eva Evans, Wiston. Open: Amber O'Connor, Eglwyswrw. Percussion: Initial Grade: Maddie Wright, Saundersfoot. Open: Griff Nicholas, Casmael. Ensembles: Golden Grove piano duet - Wolfgang Evans and Betsy Adamiec.

Miranda Morgan, the festival coordinator, expressed gratitude towards the sponsor, Valero.