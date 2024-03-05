Pembrokeshire County Council is finalising plans to bid for the Welsh Government funding to repair and reopen the tunnel path between Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot.

The popular route had to be closed on safety grounds following landslips in November, December and - most recently - February.

The landslips have been caused by heavy rain. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Residents' concern

The route also forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 4, and is one of the longest in the UK. Annual visitors along the route totalled 481,684 in 2023 and was vital in supporting the local economy within Saundersfoot.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: "Pembrokeshire County Council understands the concern among residents about local access and that a plan is needed to address the issue with landslides attributed to heavy rainfall over recent months.

The entrance to the tunnel by Coppet Hall. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Cabinet

"Shared use path cliff stabilisation works will be discussed at Cabinet on March 11, which will include a focus on possible funding."

The council has been working closely with Welsh Government, and the Welsh Active Travel Board to submit a bid application for funding works to restore the link.

Before the landslips, the tunnel entrance had become a traditional spot for 'love locks' hung on reinforcement mesh (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Engineering works

There was a recent visit to Saundersfoot to view walking and cycling routes within the village, along with the landslide area.

It is anticipated that a bid for Welsh Government funding within the Active Travel scheme to help cover the cost of the remedial work required can be submitted.

This will include not only clearing the area, but to also undertake engineering safety works to re-stabilise the cliff in the affected areas.

In conjunction with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority (PCNPA), a second funding application could be submitted via the National Parks Partnership Cycling Projects Fund.

Avoid the area

In the meantime, there is continued risk of further rock falls and the public are asked to respect the closure of the path and avoid the area.