A Pembrokeshire resident has been given the King's Scout Award after 16 years with the Scout Association.
Iestyn Nevatte, a former 1st Pembroke Haven Scout member, received his award last week during a gathering with his family, ex-leaders, and current Cubs.
Since joining the Scouts as a Beaver in 2007, Iestyn has been actively representing Wales in international trips, including the World Scout Jamborees in America and South Korea.
The King Scout Award requires volunteer work, learning a new skill, residential experiences, and participating in a purposeful expedition or exploration.
Iestyn said: "Completing my King Scout Award has been a massive achievement.
"The experience I've had from scouting internationally to giving back to beavers and cubs as a leader has grown me as an individual."
Celebrating his achievement, the Scouts said: "Those years of graft just paid off – you’ve made it to the top!" Iestyn spent five years completing the tasks for the award.
