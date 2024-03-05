A Pembrokeshire resident has been given the King's Scout Award after 16 years with the Scout Association.

Iestyn Nevatte, a former 1st Pembroke Haven Scout member, received his award last week during a gathering with his family, ex-leaders, and current Cubs.

Since joining the Scouts as a Beaver in 2007, Iestyn has been actively representing Wales in international trips, including the World Scout Jamborees in America and South Korea.

Iestyn spent five years working towards the King's Scout Award

The King Scout Award requires volunteer work, learning a new skill, residential experiences, and participating in a purposeful expedition or exploration.

Iestyn said: "Completing my King Scout Award has been a massive achievement.

"The experience I've had from scouting internationally to giving back to beavers and cubs as a leader has grown me as an individual."

Celebrating his achievement, the Scouts said: "Those years of graft just paid off – you’ve made it to the top!" Iestyn spent five years completing the tasks for the award.

