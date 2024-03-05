Partnering with Mary’s Meals, the international school feeding charity, Ms Thompson is urging the public to purchase a Mary’s Meals gift card this Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 10, to assist in feeding starving children worldwide.

A long-time supporter of the charity, she previously supported their Double The Love appeal last year alongside sister and fellow actress Emma Thompson.

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 2.4 million children in the world’s poorest countries daily, such as Liberia, Malawi and Syria, thanks to the committed efforts of mothers and people worldwide.

Sophie Thompson said: "Being a mother is so rewarding but it can come with its challenges, and I know from my own experience that it can be difficult to juggle everything all at once.

"However, the strength and sacrifice of some of these mums, many of whom volunteer their time to come to the schools and prepare meals for the children, is simply awe-inspiring."

This Mother’s Day, you can help change lives by purchasing a gift card starting from only £19.15 at the Mary's Meals website.