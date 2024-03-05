They also called for more help with funded holiday care and activities.

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS spoke on the issue, stating: "Families across the country are being faced with an almost impossible task of finding affordable and easily accessible childcare, with many being forced to choose between forking out thousands of pounds or quitting work. "This shouldn't be the case, childcare must be affordable and accessible to all. "I am very pleased that our party are at the forefront of delivering a solution to this nightmare."

The Welsh Lib Dems had previously presented their "Closing the Gap - Childcare in Wales" report in October 2023, which the conference fully supported.

Cllr Rhys Taylor stated: "The Welsh Lib Dems want every child, regardless of their family's background to have access to high-quality, affordable childcare."