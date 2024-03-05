Speaking about the initiative, Ms Jones said: "Careers week is a fantastic opportunity to encourage young people to seek out the best opportunities available for their future."

She said the Welsh Conservatives are enthusiastic about the event, and are encouraging enhanced funding for education and apprenticeships in Wales from the Labour Government.

The purpose of NCW is "to provide a focus on guidance for careers to help support young people develop awareness and excitement about their future career pathways," according to Ms Jones.

It is a week that encourages schools, colleges, universities, and organisations to utilise free resources and activities to support career advice and planning, helping to bring young people's career aspirations to life.

Ms Jones urged the Labour Government: "to better fund education and apprenticeships in Wales, in order to offer greater career opportunities for our children and young people."