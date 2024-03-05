These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, resurfacing and environmental works set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Cardiff, Port Talbot and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (March 4 to 10).

M4 road closures this week (March 4 to 10)

M4, westbound - Junction 32 to 33: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 32 (Coryton) and 33 (Capel Llanilltern) from Monday (February 26) until Friday (March 8) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am each night and there will be diversions in place.

M4, eastbound - Junction 33 to 32: The M4 will be closed eastbound from junction 33 (Capel Llanilltern) to 32 (Coryton) from Sunday (March 3) to Wednesday (March 6) due to resurfacing work.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am.

M4, eastbound - Junction 37: The entry slip road on the M4 will be closed eastbound at junction 37 (Pyle) from Wednesday (February 28) to Friday (March 8) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night from 7pm to 6am.

M4, eastbound - Junction 43 to 41: The M4 will be closed eastbound from junction 43 (Llandarcy) to 41 (Pentyla/Baglan) from Monday (March 4) to next Friday (March 15) due to maintenance work.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am.

M4, eastbound - junction 48: Both the entry and exit slip roads on the M4 at junction 48 (Hendry) will be closed eastbound from Sunday (March 3) to Friday (March 8) due to environmental work.

These closures will be in place each night from 8pm to 6am.

