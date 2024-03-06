Vocalist Mared Phillips from Wolfscastle and percussionist Dylan Sanders-Swales from Milford Haven both recently travelled to Islwyn School in Blackwood for the Rotary Southern Wales final of Young Musician.

Their success in the event means they now go on to represent Southern Wales at the Southern Wales and South West England final in Cardiff on the weekend of March 23/24.

The event will be part of a Rotary Festival of Youth, incorporating not only the Young Musician contest but also Youth Speaks and Young Chef.

Mared, a pupil of Ysgol Bro Preseli in Crymych was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland.

Mared Phillips receives her winner's shield from Mary Adams, Rotary District Governor for Southern Wales. (Image: Powerpix Photography)Mared’s great vocal talent really impressed the judges – for the second year in succession.

Last year, she won this competition and went on to be the runner- up at the Southern Wales and South West England competition in Taunton.

In the instrumentalist part of the competition, Dylan Sanders-Swales, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Haverfordwest, was sensational on the drums.

Dylan Sanders-Swales and that hat! (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Dylan, who attends Haverfordwest High School, performed the Super Mario theme, while wearing a Super Mario hat!

Dylan said his win was “totally unexpected as there was such talent at the competition”.

He added that he is super excited to perform in Cardiff and the Super Mario hat will be making an appearance again.

District Governor Mary borrowed Dylan's hat for the prize presentation. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

He and Mared are both grateful to their sponsoring Rotary clubs, Narberth and Whitland and Haverfordwest.

The Rotary Young Musician national final will take place in Alcester, Warwickshire over the weekend of April 21/22 2024.