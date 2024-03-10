The defendants were charged with offences including speeding and keeping a car which didn’t meet its insurance requirements.

Their cases were heard in Cwmbran, Newport, Hull, Ashton-under-Lyne, Bodmin and Battersea.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JULIAN GRIFFITHS, 49, of Grove Court Mews in Pembroke, topped 100mph in a Mercedes on the motorway in Lincolnshire.

Griffiths was alleged to have been doing 106mph on the M180 between the B1206 overbridge and the River Ancholme on December 17, 2022.

The defendant was pleaded guilty at Hull and Holderness Magistrates' Court on February 1.

Griffiths was fined £700 and must pay £110 in costs and a £280 surcharge, as well as receiving six penalty points.

GARY HENDERSON, 63, of Connaught Place in Pembroke Dock, was caught doing 52mph in a 30mph limit in Gwent.

Henderson was driving a Nissan Qashqai on the 30mph limit area of the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport on June 30 last year.

He pleaded guilty at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on February 16, and was hit with six points on his licence.

Henderson was fined £530, and he must pay a £212 surcharge and £90 in costs.

BENJAMIN ROSE, 22, of Wiston, near Haverfordwest, was accused of keeping a Ford Fiesta in Bridgewater on September 2, 2022, which did not meet insurance requirements.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £146 at Bodmin Law Courts on February 13.

Rose must also pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge.

KURT BLACKBAND, 50, of Willow End in Milford Haven, was caught speeding in the 50mph average speed limit on the M4 at Newport.

Blackband was driving a Volkswagen Golf at 65mph on the M4 between junctions 26 and 28 on July 8.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure on February 1 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Blackband was fined £220 and must pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

VASILE EUSTATIV VASILE, 35, of Essex Road in Pembroke Dock, was also caught speeding on the M4 at Newport.

Vasile was speeding at 70mph on the westbound carriageway between junction 26 and 28 – a 50mph average speed limit – on July 3.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was fined £189 at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

They were also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £75 surcharge, and had five points added to their licence.

GARY PHILLIPS, 65, of Hakin, admitted speeding in Salford.

Phillips was doing 58mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the westbound M62 between junctions 11 and 10 on April 6 last year. The variable speed limit was 50mph.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £70 at Tameside Magistrates' Court on January 16.

Phillips must also pay a £28 surcharge and received three penalty points.

HALAL MIAH, 48, of Dimond Street in Pembroke Dock, was caught speeding in an Audi on the M4.

Miah was clocked doing 65mph on the eastbound M4 between junctions 27 and 26 at Newport on June 27.

The offence was proved at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 15 using the single justice procedure.

Miah was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £88. The defendant also received three points.

TOM KINNEAR, 25, of Cresselly, near Sageston, was caught speeding in London.

Kinnear was driving at 36mph in a Volkswagen Polo on the A3220 in Paddington on June 26. A 30mph local traffic order was in place at the time.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on January 15.

Kinnear must also pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.