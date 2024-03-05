Michael Arundel, 33, of Mynydd Bach, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.

Arundel was accused of taking a Mercedes-Benz CLA 180 AMG without the owner’s consent on Fishguard on February 6.

He was also alleged to have driven the Mercedes on the A40 at Letterston whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Arundel pleaded guilty to each of the charges on February 27 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and the Thinking Skills programme.

He must also pay £85 in costs and was banned from driving for two years.