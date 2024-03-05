Alun Harrow, 76, has been named by police as the victim of the single-vehicle collision on the Pensarn roundabout in the early hours of Thursday, February 29.

Well known across the area for running several pubs across Pembrokeshire, most recently the Horse & Groom and Carmarthen Arms in Haverfordwest, Mr Harrow also acted as a landlord at pubs in Carmarthenshire.

In a statement issued through the police, his family said he would be "sorely missed".

They said: "Alun was a landlord all of his life and predominately a landlord for pubs in the local area.

"He is mostly known for his time in The Telegraph in Ammanford, White Lion in Kidwelly, and more recently The Horse & Groom and the Carmarthen Arms in Haverfordwest.

"He will be sorely missed by family and friends.“

Mr Harrow died in hospital following the crash shortly before 3am last Thursday.

Emergency services were called following a report of a car crashing in to a set of traffic lights at around 2.50am on the Pensarn roundabout.

The road was closed in both directions between Nantycaws and Carmarthen throughout the morning while officers investigated the incident, before reopening later that afternoon.