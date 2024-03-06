Andrew Russell, 47, of Elm Grove, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with four sex offences.

Russell was charged with two offences of sexual activity with a child aged over 13 by penetration.

Both of the alleged offences are said to have taken place on June 5, 2021.

He was also accused of two offences of sexual activity with a child aged over 13, relating to allegations of sexual touching between January 1 and June 4, 2021.

Russell was granted bail, and will enter his pleas at Swansea Crown Court on March 28.