A PEMBROKE man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Andrew Russell, 47, of Elm Grove, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with four sex offences.

Russell was charged with two offences of sexual activity with a child aged over 13 by penetration.

Both of the alleged offences are said to have taken place on June 5, 2021.

  • For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also accused of two offences of sexual activity with a child aged over 13, relating to allegations of sexual touching between January 1 and June 4, 2021.

Russell was granted bail, and will enter his pleas at Swansea Crown Court on March 28.