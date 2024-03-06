Mathew Reading, 31, of no fixed abode, is in custody after admitting two offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

Reading was charged with intimidation of a witness after attending their address in Fishguard on January 31.

He was also alleged to have exposed his genitals at the address on that date.

After pleading guilty, he was remanded in to custody and a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Reading appeared at Swansea Crown Court on March 5, and a sentencing date was set for Friday, March 8.