Burns Pet Shop has announced that its shop on Pwllhai will close on Saturday, March 9.

A statement on the shop’s Facebook page cited the “current retail climate” as the reason for the closure.

The owners of the shop described the decision to close as “a difficult one”, and thanked customers for their support at the Cardigan store.

“We’re very sad to say that as of Saturday, March 9 we’ll be closing our shop,” the statement read.

"Given the current retail climate the decision to close has been a difficult one, and has come down to business-related issues.

“But we’d like to say a big thank you to all of our customers who have supported us over the past few years. Cardigan is a truly wonderful town with many fantastic businesses and we wish all of you the very best in the future. We will miss you.

“If you're a continued loyalty club member please note that you can use your cards in any of our shops. They are located in Narberth, Haverfordwest, Llandeilo, Carmarthen, Kidwelly and Cardiff.

“Our final opening day will be Saturday, so please do pop in for any final purchases that you may need. We'd love to see you.

“Diolch o gallon.”