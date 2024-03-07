Louise Bugby, 43, of Tenby Court in Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court where she faced two offences.

Bugby was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine on November 9, 2022.

The defendant was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August 4 and November 10, 2022.

She was granted bail and was ordered to appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 28 to enter her pleas.