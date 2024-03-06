Michael Maughan, 41, of Grenfell Avenue in Gorseinon, was charged with three offences of shoplifting, as well as driving without a licence and insurance, and obstructing a police officer.

Maughan was accused of stealing alcohol worth £377 from Co-op in Lampeter on November 15, and then £786-worth of alcohol from the same store on February 10.

He was also charged with stealing tobacco worth £400 from Co-op in Whitland on February 27. Also in Whitland on that date, Maughan was accused of obstructing a police officer.

The defendant was also alleged to have driven a Ford Transit van on the A48 on February 27 without a licence or insurance.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 29, Maughan was remanded in to custody.

He will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas on April 2.