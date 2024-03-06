Rev. Martin Cox conducted his final service in St Andrew’s Church, Narberth last Sunday, March 3.

He began his ecumenical career in the Church Army before becoming an ordained priest, and most recently, his role has been as Area Dean in the Narberth and Tenby Local Ministry Area (LMA).

Sunday's servicer saw Rev. Cox preach to a congregation of over100 people, which included the current congregations of his four churches in the Narberth Benefice, as well as members of the community, representatives of the British Legion (of which he served as Chaplain) and visitors from previous congregations.

"Friendship and kindness"





He was accompanied by colleagues, Miss Judith Francis, lay preacher; Rev. Seamus Hargrave, curate in the Narberth and Tenby LMA and Rev. Steve Brett, Area Dean of the Narberth and Tenby LMA.

A spokesperson for the benefice said: "Martin and his wife Barbara will be very much missed and will be remembered for their friendship, kindness and untiring work in support of all four churches and the wider community.

"This was reflected in the many donations received, as well as cards wishing them both happiness and peace in their retirement together."