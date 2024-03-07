Riders of all ages and ability will enjoy a 258-mile route through the French countryside, departing London on September 5 and arriving in Paris on September 9.

Sharon Wells, RBL events manager, said the ride has been "thrilling cyclists and raising vital funds for the RBL for more than a quarter of a century".

She said funds raised provide essential support for current and former service personnel and their families.

Celebrating its 28th anniversary Pedal to Paris concludes with the famous Champs Elysee closed to traffic for cyclists to complete their challenge under the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

Dave Newby, 70, from Kent, says "Every year Pedal to Paris has been such a great, well-organised event.

"You are supported all the way by the RBL, so this is a challenge everyone can do."

Participants can secure their place on the cycle ride with an initial £279 entry fee.

Included is accommodation, bike transportation, ride captains, rolling road closures, and motorbike outriders on roads in France.

For more information or to sign up by March21, visit the Royal British Legion website.