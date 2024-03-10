The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members from far and wide.

Solva

Western Telegraph: Blue skies at Solva harbour.Blue skies at Solva harbour. (Image: Val Colella)

Broad Haven South

Western Telegraph: Hopeful heron at Broad Haven South.Hopeful heron at Broad Haven South. (Image: Suchitra Vijay)

Beach life

Western Telegraph: Pembrokeshire rockpools are a water wonderland.Pembrokeshire rockpools are a water wonderland. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Canaston Woods

Western Telegraph: Tall trees in Canaston Woods.Tall trees in Canaston Woods. (Image: Guddhika Premarathna)

Pembroke

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle creates a stately reflection.Pembroke Castle creates a stately reflection. (Image: Jeff Hall)

Milford Haven

Western Telegraph: The peaceful walk from Goosepill Woods to Lower Priory, Milford HavenThe peaceful walk from Goosepill Woods to Lower Priory, Milford Haven (Image: Stephen Morgan)