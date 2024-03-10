Whether they're taking pictures or just enjoying the new shots that are sent in to the club on Facebook every day, our members all share an appreciation of beautiful Pembrokeshire.

Each week we feature Camera Club pictures in a gallery, with a daily photo starting the day on the Western Telegraph Facebook page.

Today, in our gallery for the first week of March, it's wonderful wildlife, woodland and waterways which have caught the eye of the selectors, and you can enjoy them below,

Meanwhile if you'd like to be a part of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, just head over to Facebook to join.

Solva

Blue skies at Solva harbour. (Image: Val Colella)

Broad Haven South

Hopeful heron at Broad Haven South. (Image: Suchitra Vijay)

Beach life

Pembrokeshire rockpools are a water wonderland. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Canaston Woods

Tall trees in Canaston Woods. (Image: Guddhika Premarathna)

Pembroke

Pembroke Castle creates a stately reflection. (Image: Jeff Hall)

Milford Haven

The peaceful walk from Goosepill Woods to Lower Priory, Milford Haven (Image: Stephen Morgan)