Richard Whiffin, head coach, has announced changes to the lineup due to injury, with 19-year-old Macs Page stepping in to replace Louie Hennessey.

Making his first start of the campaign, Macs, a former Ysgol Bro Preseli student, will star in the centre.

He previously played for the Fishguard RFC Minis and Crymych RFC's Junior and Youth teams before landing his position with the Scarlets.

Coach Whiffin said: "We’re pumped about getting back to Cardiff where we hope to get some good energy in the stadium over the next two games."

Kian Hire of the Ospreys also returns to the line up as tighthead prop while Harri Ford from RGC has claimed the fly half slot formerly occupied by Harri Wilde.

The back row is revisited with Lucas de la Rua of Cardiff Rugby transitioning from No 8 to the blindside flanker position and Ospreys’ Morgan Morse going from the back row to the second row.

Three players, Tom Golder, Ellis Price and Aidan Boschoff, are on the cusp of earning their first Wales U20 caps from the bench.

The competition against France will be held at the Cardiff Arms Park on Thursday with the match kicking off at 7.15pm.

Wales U20s team to face France U20s at Cardiff Arms Park on Thursday, March 7, KO 7.45pm: 15 Huw Anderson, 14 Harry Rees-Weldon, 13 Macs Page, 12 Harri Ackerman (captain), 11 Walker Price, 10 Harri Ford, 9 Ieuan Davies; 1 Josh Morse, 2 Harry Thomas, 3 Kian Hire, 4 Nick Thomas, 5 Osian Thomas, 6 Lucas de la Rua, 7 Luca Giannini, 8 Morgan Morse. Replacements: 16 Will Austin, 17 Jordan Morris, 18 Sam Scott, 19 Tom Golder, 20 Will Plessis, 21 Rhodri Lewis, 22 Ellis Price, 23 Aidan Boschoff.