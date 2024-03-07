Benefiting children’s services across the Hywel Dda University Health Board and Action for Children, this beloved event sees hundreds of motorcyclists collect and distribute Easter eggs.

Kicking off at 1pm from The Commons car park in Pembroke, the group will cover several south Pembrokeshire towns.

Jenna Abbott, a member of the group, spoke of the delight in aiding these charities: "It is wonderful to once again be able to aid the NHS and Action for Children.

"We see first-hand the difference it makes and are grateful to everyone that is able to donate to us."

Fundraising officer Katie Hancock said: "A big thank you to once again to the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group for going above and beyond to support children’s services in Hywel Dda University Health Board."