The 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group appeals for Easter eggs and donations for their annual Easter egg run on March 24.
Benefiting children’s services across the Hywel Dda University Health Board and Action for Children, this beloved event sees hundreds of motorcyclists collect and distribute Easter eggs.
Kicking off at 1pm from The Commons car park in Pembroke, the group will cover several south Pembrokeshire towns.
Jenna Abbott, a member of the group, spoke of the delight in aiding these charities: "It is wonderful to once again be able to aid the NHS and Action for Children.
"We see first-hand the difference it makes and are grateful to everyone that is able to donate to us."
Fundraising officer Katie Hancock said: "A big thank you to once again to the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group for going above and beyond to support children’s services in Hywel Dda University Health Board."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here