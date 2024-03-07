When it's been blowing a gale and pouring down with rain, it's sometimes hard to imagine that the sun is up there.

But often at the dawn of the day and as night draws in, the cloud shifts and breaks and the sun makes its appearance to create some spectacular colours in stormy skies.

Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been keen to capture some of these lovely scenes - and here's a selection of their pictures of the many magnificent hues created by those Pembrokeshire sunrises and sunsets.

Tenby

The promise of a new day in Tenby. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

Marloes



Magnificent Marloes sunset. (Image: Lyndon Hooper)

Merlins Bridge

Snowy sunset over Merlins Bridge. (Image: Dai Bevz)

Broad Haven

Beauty at Broad Haven as the sun goes down (Image: Cath Edwards)

Haverfordwest

Sunrise at Haverfordwest. (Image: Rosemary Rees)

Newgale

A beach bystander admires this Newgale sunset. (Image: Jenny Ambler)

Freshwater East

Seashore reflections at Freshwater East. (Image: Guy Candler)