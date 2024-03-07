Wales’ top think tank, the Bevan Foundation, warns families frequently struggling financially could become the norm in Wales.
The latest YouGov study carried out for the Bevan Foundation shows one in eight families are reportedly unable to afford essentials and fear this could become the 'new normal'. Dr Steffan Evans, speaking for the Bevan Foundation said: "Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people going hungry or going cold has become normalised in many Welsh communities. The impact of this has been devastating.
"For example, our new data shows 44 per cent of people reporting that their financial position has had a negative impact on their mental health, and 30 per cent reporting the same about their physical health."
The study revealed that more than three in 10 are not using heating, with a quarter reducing meal sizes or going without.
22 per cent of families are cutting out birthday parties due to their financial situation.
Dr Winckler, director of the Bevan Foundation, warned: "We simply cannot let the levels of poverty and financial hardship outlined in our latest data to become the new normal in Wales."
