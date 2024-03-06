Home Bargains has become one of the biggest privately-owned companies in the UK and has more than 550 stores, with plans to expand to over 1,000.

Applicant TJ Morris Limited sought permission from Pembrokeshire County Council planers for external works to the existing Wilkinson Stores, Pier Road, with a new shopfront, new goods doors and refurbishment works, along with the installation of condensers and associated works.

A supporting Green Infrastructure Statement said: “The site currently comprises a vacant retail unit formerly occupied by Wilko. The submitted application looks to bring forward modest refurbishment works to enable the store to be occupied by the national variety discounter, Home Bargains (HB), the trading arm of TJ Morris Ltd (TJM).”

A report for planners, recommending approval for the change at the “circa 1970s retail unit” said: “The proposal would improve the existing function of the store, without undermining or preventing the development of identified retail allocations within the town centre, undermine the retail hierarchy set out in the strategic polices of the LDP or undermine the vitality and viability of the town centre or local retail centres.”

The application was conditionally approved.

The Pembroke Dock Wilko store closed last September, after operating in the town for 15 years, along with the Haverfordwest branch, after the retail chain entered administration.

Pembroke Dock county councillor, Josh Beynon, said at the time: “Wilko in Pembroke Dock has been around since my childhood,” adding: “I will be sad to see it leave the town with the job losses it takes with it.”

Last May, Ceredigion planners backed a proposal for a Home Bargains at Cardigan’s Bath House Road.