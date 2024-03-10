Mustafa Yunis of UKIM, Haverfordwest Central Mosque, had applied for the erection of boundary fences and gates at the site, which was approved as a mosque back in 2022.

An officer report, recommending approval, said: “The submitted application seeks consent to erect three sections of 1.8 metre-high V mesh fence, with three 1.8 metre by six metre wide gated openings at three points of vehicular and pedestrian access to the building, one located to the north west adjacent to Park Road, and two located to the south east of the site adjacent to The Rise.

“A further pedestrian access gate is proposed to the northeast of the site adjacent to Queensway.”

In early 2022, members of the planning committee approved a change of use application for the former tax office at Cherry Grove, made by Haverfordwest Central Mosque.

The approved application for a mosque and associated community facilities included Quran classes, after school activities, community centre and crèche, festivals, exercise classes and community space, a planning report for that committee stated.

Haverfordwest councillor Tim Evans said there was local support for the proposals.

“It’s been welcomed by the people in the area. They have had lots of meetings with the local people with what’s going on there and the community aspect that’s going to be used there as well. I think everybody is positive about it in the area,” he told the committee.

The latest application was approved, with conditions including: “Prior to installation, details of the proposed finish colour of the boundary fences and gates shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

Haverfordwest Central Mosque, on its website, says: “According to the 2011 census, Haverfordwest has the highest number of Muslim residents in Pembrokeshire.

“It is a popular holiday destination for Muslim families as it is very close to the Pembrokeshire coastline. Withybush hospital attracts many Muslim medical professionals and there are many halal eateries established in the town.”