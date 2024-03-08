This 'spectrum of scenery', as it's described by the travel guide, boasts a range of scenes from the 'sand-edged estuaries of South Wales' to 'one of England’s prettiest medieval cities.'

The full four hour train ride covers almost 200km from Swansea to Shrewsbury, with stops including picturesque village stations like Llandeilo, Llandovery and Craven Arms.

Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer at Transport for Wales, said: "The Heart of Wales line is a beautiful rural railway that is popular with day trippers and walkers, it also provides vital links for the rural communities in Mid Wales and the Borders. "It’s great to be recognised internationally by Lonely Planet and I’d encourage visitors to take a ride and enjoy the experience of dramatic mountains, forests, wild rivers and the quaint towns and villages of of Shropshire, Powys, Carmarthenshire, and Swansea."

Owen Griffkin, Heart of Wales community rail partnership officer, said: "It was wonderful to see the Heart of Wales Line included as one of the top ten rail journeys in Europe. We are very proud of the railway and to see it gaining recognition as one of the most scenic routes in Europe is something we can celebrate."