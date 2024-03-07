Rebecca Evans told the chamber an extra £190m has been allocated in the final budget for the 12 months from April since draft plans were published late last year.

Wales’ finance minister said the extra funding has been allocated to areas where pressures are most severe, with £14.4m for councils to spend on social care and schools.

Ms Evans said the Welsh Government has reversed a £10.5m cut to the social care workforce grant and restored £5m to the children and communities grant.

She told MSs an extra £10m will be made available for apprenticeship and employability programmes in case Tata closes the blast furnaces in Port Talbot.

Ms Evans warned that full details of consequential funding from the UK Government came late in the financial year.

She said: “Such late notification has resulted in us being forced to make choices in our draft budget that could have been averted.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru’s shadow minister, said: “It's highly regrettable that we are voting on a final budget today, a day before a major fiscal event at Westminster.

“We have long called for the Treasury to treat the Senedd with respect when it comes to the timing of its fiscal events and it's clear that this issue persists.”

Peter Fox described the budget as a missed opportunity to address systemic issues in the NHS and he accused Plaid Cymru of propping up the Welsh Government.

He said: “Our Welsh NHS is a case in point.

“After this budget, it will still be under mounting pressure, which it is not prepared for, as a direct result of decades of underfunding by successive Labour governments here.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth criticised the “austerity-driven” UK Government, accusing Westminster of short-changing Wales and pulling the political handbrake on the nation’s ambitions.

He added: “We will be back in the same position year on year, unless there is a change of attitude from the UK Government and a real commitment to fair funding for Wales.”

Gareth Davies, a Conservative who represents Vale of Clwyd, criticised a £56m cash-terms cut to education after Wales’ poor performance in international Pisa tests.

Rhianon Passmore, a Labour backbencher who represents Islwyn, said: “Put simply, we do not have enough to meet the needs of the people of Wales."

Heledd Fychan, a Plaid Cymru MS who represents South Wales Central, focused on cuts to the culture budget, warning that the future of Wales’ national collections is at risk.

She raised concerns about potential job losses at the National Library, Arts Council, Amgueddfa Cymru and the wider sector.

The motion on the final budget was approved 28-15, with the Conservatives voting against.

Plaid Cymru abstained in line with its cooperation agreement with the Welsh Government.