However, despite this frequency, less than half reportedly discuss their funeral wishes with loved ones, meaning more than a million may not have their affairs in order at the time of their death.

The research, encompassing 16,000 UK adults and 18,000 Co-op member owners, forms part of the Planning for Death report, aiming to drive a greater openness about death and funeral planning.

Despite 37 per cent deeming fulfilling the deceased's requests as a top priority, only 32 per cent in Wales have discussed their own death.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: "Our findings highlight a real missing link between thinking, talking and even planning.

"It can be uncomfortable to discuss planning for death and funerals with loved ones, especially for fear of upsetting them - but we believe this is precisely why those conversations are crucial."

To combat this, the Co-op is advocating for open conversations and informed planning, including services such as life insurance and funeral plans.