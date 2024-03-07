UK Government funding has provided more than £270,000 to the scheme for world-renowned Skomer and Skokholm Islands.

The total figure of £271.038.20, which has gone to the project run by the islands’ guardians, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW), has come via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The fund is one of the UK Government funds replacing European funding streams that are no longer available after Brexit. It is also part of the UK Government's levelling-up agenda.

Skomer welcomes 20,000 visitors every year. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Renowned

Skomer and Skokholm, separated by 2.5km of sea, are renowned for their exceptional biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and rich cultural heritage.

Much of the infrastructure that needs repair or replacement on the islands has been in place since 2005.The Sustainable and Resilient Skomer and Skokholm Islands Project will be focusing on activities that

reduce water and fossil fuel use,

improve sustainable energy resources and

improve accessibility and comfort for visitors, volunteers, researchers and Trust staff.

The reduction in energy costs will enable more income to be invested in the management of the nature reserve.

Skokhom boasts the world's largest concentration of Manx Shearwaters. (Image: Lucy Griffiths)

Spectacle

Over 20,000 people visit Skomer for the day each year between April and September and between 1,300 and 1,500 stay overnight on both islands in their dedicated hostels to enjoy the spectacle of a million Manx Shearwaters returning to their nest burrows after dark.

Puffins galore delight island visitors. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Some of the work to be carried out on Skomer Island includes, the replacement of the solar hot water system, new windows on the south side of the library building, reducing damp and draughts, and keeping heat in.

Improving conditions

These changes will improve living and working conditions for the Trust's hard-working island staff and researchers whilst reducing energy use.

The Trust will also be upgrading Skomer's battery storage and carrying out building repairs to visitor hostel accommodation, including a new remodelled communal visitor kitchen area.

Lisa Morgan, head of Islands and Marine at WTSWW said: "Skomer and Skokholm Islands are iconic Welsh nature reserves with an international reputation, drawing visitors from across the UK and abroad.

“This project focuses on urgent upgrades to the infrastructure and facilities to reduce energy use and make the islands more resilient to the impacts of a changing climate.

The islands are open to visitors between April and October. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“We aim to improve sustainability and comfort for overnight and day visitors, volunteers, students and staff, allowing us to deliver our conservation work and to connect a wider audience with our fantastic seabirds and these special islands.

“We are looking forward to working with the Strategic Funding Team at Pembrokeshire County Council to make our ambitious plans a reality in 2024."

Solar energy

On Skokholm Island, the funding will enable replacement of old batteries at the island and staff accommodation with more efficient new sealed cells which will increase the island’s solar energy storage capacity.

It will also see the purchase of a 1,000-litre water bowser that can be towed. This will reduce vehicle usage as the water can be taken between residential bases in one trip instead of the current multiple journeys to move small 10 and 20 litre barrels.