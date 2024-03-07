CRC was selected from 500 charities across the UK as one of the ten winners of the 2024 GSK IMPACT Awards, held in association with The King’s Fund.

The charity will now receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding, along with expert support and leadership development from The King’s Fund, a leading health and care charity.

Katie Pinnock, director, UK charitable partnerships at GSK, praised CRC saying: "Housing is often the missing piece of the puzzle for improving people's health and keeping them out of hospital.

"Care & Repair Cymru champions the housing needs of older people, seeks increased investment to improve older people's housing, and provides independence to those who want to stay in their own homes."

CEO of Care & Repair Cymru, Chris Jones, said: "We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognises the tireless efforts of Care & Repair staff right across Wales."