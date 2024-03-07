The 94-times capped centre, chose them in an interview with RugbyPass.

He selected five Irish players, three Frenchmen and a player each from England and Italy.

He recalled ex-teammate Gethin Jenkins saying: "Gethin wins this, purely because he was an absolute machine who redefined the role of the loosehead prop."

He also chose Shane Williams, about whom he said: "I get asked who the best player I’ve ever played with was and it’s Shane Williams, every time."

Roberts' team is coached by Warren Gatland, refereed by Nigel Owens and he chose Cardiff's Principality Stadium as the ideal venue.

Line-up: 1 Gethin Jenkins (WAL) 2 Rory Best (IRE) 3 Tadhg Furlong (IRE) 4 Alun Wyn Jones (WAL) 5 Paul O'Connell (IRE) 6 Sam Warbuton (WAL) 7 Thierry Dusautoir (FRA) 8 Sergio Parisse (ITA) 9 Mike Phillips (WAL) 10 Johnny Sexton (IRE) 11 Shane Williams (WAL) 12 Yannick Jauzion (FRA) 13 Brian O'Driscoll (IRE) 14 Vincent Clerc (FRA) 15 Jason Robinson (ENG)