Tomorrow, children across the country will be dusting off their magic wands, finding their fairy wings and dressing up as their favourite character for World Book Day.
Wimpy Kids, Wallies and Wendas, Potters, Spots and Willy Wonkas will all be marking the day, which aims to encourage more children to take up reading.
£1 book tokens are given out ahead of the big day allowing children to choose one book which they can redeem for their token so all children can do some reading for free.
The books were made available for free from February 15 and will last up until March 31.
You can find out more about World Book Day via its website.
To send pictures of your little book lovers, email wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk, send them via our Facebook page, or upload via our assignment.
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day?
Send us your best photos of your children dressed up for World Book Day and we may put them in the paper!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here