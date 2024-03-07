It will provide 25 stalls featuring locally made crafts, food, art, clothing, housewares and jewellery, offering attendees a myriad of uniquely Welsh products to discover.

Art from Delyth Williams of ‘Colour Canvas’ will be displayed, featuring her bright, abstract seascapes.

Hazel Morris Art, an expert in fine art and ceramics, will sell handmade ceramics alongside locally inspired artwork.

Martina from Deluxe Sweet Creations will sell appetising cupcakes, donuts and muffins.

Other noteworthy stalls include Caer Candles, Clarby Soap, West Wales Chock Shop, and The Potting Shed, among others.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 9, with parking available for just £3 per car.

The Lakeview Café will provide refreshments throughout the day, and visitors can enjoy a walk around Llys-y-frân Lake.