In a cutting down of Pembrokeshire’s public toilets, the facilities at Cwm yr Eglwys in north Pembrokeshire have been given an expiry date of June 30 this year.

After this date Pembrokeshire County Council will no longer fund running the toilets. Loos at Pwllgwaelod, which is a 1.3 mile walk away, will remain open.

Dinas Cross Regatta, which celebrates its 125th year this year has set up a fundraising page in an attempt to fund the running costs of the loos.

“These toilets are essential,” said the regatta’s Joe Thomas. “Cwm Yr Eglwys is a popular beach all year round, with walkers passing through on the coastal path, swimmers, kayakers and boaters along with traditional beach goers.

“This year Dinas Cross Regatta celebrates its 125yr anniversary and we simply couldn’t hold our events without the toilets.

“The Regatta has started the GoFundMe page to ensure they stay open.”

Joe sad that the campaign had started really well, with the organisers being very pleased ‘and a little surprised’ with how important the toilets are to a lot of people.

“However, we also realise this is going to be an annual thing so will need to secure guaranteed funding in the future,” he said.

He added that the Regatta is a voluntary group and simply couldn’t afford to cover the £5,000 to run the loos annually.

However, the group is talking to a number of third parties and hopes to secure more permanent funding to keep the loos open moving forward.

To support the campaign to keep the Cwm yr Eglwys toilets open click or the link above or visit www.gofundme.com/f/cwmyreglwys-toilets.