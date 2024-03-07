The steamer, the last of its kind in the world, will voyage on the Bristol Channel from June 1 until June 23, with trips from a number of locations including Penarth, Porthcawl, Swansea, Tenby and Milford Haven.

2024 marks the 45 years since Waverley first sailed the Bristol Channel and South Wales and is also the first time the Waverley will sail from Fishguard on May 30.

Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple, said: "I am delighted to announce that Waverley will be returning to the Bristol Channel for a longer period this summer given the level of demand we saw last year with a more extensive selection of cruises on offer.

"Waverley offers a truly unique experience and I know many will be excited to review our 2024 sailing programme which has just been published."

Special offers are available to celebrate this launch and will include kids cruising for £1, a 'Seniors bring a friend FREE' deal on selected voyages and a 15 per cent discount for NHS workers who pre-book through the website, waverleyexcursions.co.uk, where the full timetable can be seen.

In co-operation with three heritage railways, 'Ultimate Steam Day Out' packages are available.

This includes the Waverley as well a steam locomotive trip on the Brecon Mountain Railway, Lynton & Barnstaple Railway or the West Somerset Railway.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents’ services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: "I’m sure there will be a great turn out to see this amazing vessel on its voyages both in Tenby and Milford Haven, and it will be a fantastic trip for those on board."

Reservations for all sailings are open for bookings either online at or by calling 0141 243 2224.