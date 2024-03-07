Richard Read is charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image or images portraying a person performing intercourse or oral sex with a horse which was "grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character".

Read is also charged with making two indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of a child of the worst Category A and four Category B images.

He also allegedly attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child, between February 8, 2022 and February 11, 2022.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Pembroke, with the indecent image offences all taking place between January 31 and March 1, 2022.

Read, 67, of New Wallis, Totterdown, Bristol, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 5, where he indicated guilty pleas to all charges.

He was released on conditional bail until sentencing at Swansea Crown Court later this month.

Until that time he must co-operate with the probation service in the compilation of a pre-sentence report and register with the police at Broadbury Road Police Station, Bristol.