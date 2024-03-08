DC Sam Garside, 30, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6 charged with sexual assault by penetration.

It was alleged that DC Garside sexually assaulted a woman in Aberaeron on December 3, 2021.

No plea was entered and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Garside, of Cae Coedmore in Cwmann, was granted bail and will next appear in court to enter a plea on April 5.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously confirmed that DC Garside – who was based in the force’s Ceredigion division – has been suspended since July last year when a report was made that he had committed an offence while off duty in December 2021.

Senior investigating officer Huw Davies said: “This is a serious allegation, and I recognise it will cause concern among our communities.

“I would like to give an assurance that swift action was taken when the allegation was made, and we now await the result of the criminal justice process.

“Legal proceedings are now underway, and it is important to avoid further commentary while this process takes place.”