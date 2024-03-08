Hedd Morgan, 25, of Eglwyswrw, was driving on the A489 between Newtown and Caersws, in Powys, on September 12.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Morgan approached a cyclist travelling in the same direction near Caersws.

The lorry driver was caught on the cyclist’s GoPro cameras conducting an overtake at an unsafe distance away from the cyclist.

The pass was made while approaching a left-hand bend on the A489, and the court heard that a second lorry appeared round the bend in the opposite direction whilst Morgan was overtaking.

The GoPro footage showed the cyclist swerve towards the outer white line to avoid a crash.

It was alleged that Morgan’s driving “fell well below that of a reasonable and competent driver” and that he was driving without due care and attention.

Morgan admitted a charge of careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

He was fined £266, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £106 surcharge. He also received five points on his licence.