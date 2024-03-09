Jennifer Nicholas, 48, of Waterloo Road in Hakin, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that a cyclist came off the roundabout and was travelling on Victoria Road in Milford Haven on September 13.

A van had stopped to turn right on to Nelson Quay, giving way to oncoming traffic.

As the cyclist approached, Nicholas was caught on camera overtaking the cyclist despite the oncoming traffic, before braking to a near stop and swerving her Citroen C3 across the road – without indicating – to turn on to Nelson Quay.

The court heard that Nicholas’ driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver” and she was driving without due care and attention.

She pleaded guilty to an offence of careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

There, she was fined £113, and was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £45 surcharge. She also had four points put on her licence.