The Stop the Stink protest coincided with a meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council where the issue was due to be discussed.

Protestors desperate for the authorities to take a lead on making RML, the company that manages the site, take action to stop the odour which they say is causing them to suffer from sore throats, watery eyes and breathing problems.

“I fail to understand why our public services proclaim to be so impotent when dealing with a private company who ignores environmental regulations at a cost to the health and well-being of residents,” said campaigner Colin Barnett.

“This constant release of toxic gas has not only had a negative impact on residents, it has also reached into Withybush hospital on the wards.”

He said that residents felt that Natural Resources Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Public Health had failed to address the environmental crimes reported to all three services by the public.

“We demand that our elected representatives, along with our civil servants, stand up and show leadership,” said Colin.

“They should immediately stop Withyhedge Landfill from accepting any more waste until they are compliant with their permit, and are no longer impacting negatively on the health of individuals, or our animals in the surrounding communities.

“Too little, too late seems to be the norm of all of our public services.”

Protester Sue Lewis said that residents had been plagued with the stink for around six months.

She said that RML’s permit states that there should be no odour off site.

“Clearly there is and it’s a quite poisonous odour, hydrogen sulphide, causing headaches, skin conditions, irritations which are much worse for children.

“We want the council to look at their statutory duties to protect us from this nuisance,” she said.

“If a neighbour lights a bonfire and the smoke comes into our garden we van get them to stop but apparently we can’t get the odour to stop even though it’s poisonous and harmful and public health have been aware, they don’t seem to be able to do anything.”

We will bring you more on the council’s discussion of the Withyhedge problem later.