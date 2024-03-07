The event, set to take place from March 11 to 22, 2024, motivates students to travel actively to school, enhancing neighbourhood air quality.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the challenge, which is run by Sustrans and sponsored by Schwalbe Tyres UK and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Sustans Cymru curriculum and communications co-ordinator, Siani Colley-Nester, said: "Millions of pupils have risen to the challenge and embraced active travel throughout these past 15 years of Sustrans’ Big Walk and Wheel, and who wouldn’t when the competition is such fun?

"Not only are pupils and their families enjoying the delights of an active school commute, they’re also saving money and improving congestion and the environment around their schools."

Open to all primary and secondary schools across the UK, including ALN schools and PRUs, the scheme offers prizes and free resources to inspire pupils.

Data collected since 2011 has shown 23.9 million miles travelled by pupils taking 15.9 million active travel journeys to school - in total, nearly 200 trips to the moon!

They have saved 12,700 tonnes of CO2 that would have otherwise been emitted by car journeys.

Sustrans CEO, Xavier Brice, said: "For 15 years, millions of pupils across the UK have enjoyed taking part in the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel by walking, wheeling, and cycling to school with friends and family… and winning prizes along the way!"