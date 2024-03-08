The announcement comes in the wake of the death of County Councillor Reg Owens last month, who served the St Ishmaels County Council ward, representing areas such as Dale, Herbrandston, Marloes, St Brides, Tiers Cross and Walwyn’s Castle.

The Notice of Election is scheduled for March 8.

All potential candidates must submit official nomination papers to the returning officer between March 8 and 18, after which the Statement of Persons Nominated will be published.

Returning officer Will Bramble paid tribute to Cllr Owen and encouraged St Ishmaels ward residents to participate in the by-election. He said: "We were all deeply saddened to hear of Councillor Reg Owen’s passing.

"He was an incredible example of an outstanding public servant and we will miss him.

"His passing has resulted in the vacancy for St Ishmaels.

"I would encourage St Ishmaels ward residents to vote, and to register to vote, even if they are not yet sure they want to vote.”

Residents not yet registered to vote can do so until March 27, with applications for postal voting closing on March 28, and Proxy vote applications accepted until April 8.

This by-election will be held on a Tuesday, not a Thursday.

Residents will be sent poll cards before the election to indicate their assigned polling station.

Further information can be accessed via the Pembrokeshire County Council website.