The annual celebration, organised by the Pembrokeshire Language Forum with support from the Milford Haven Port Authority and Pembrokeshire County Council, saw nearly a thousand children march through Haverfordwest town centre.

The youngsters paraded down High Street, across Bridge Street, returning via Quay Street, before gathering on Picton Playing Fields for traditional songs and dancing. They were led by Samba Doc.

The children paraded through Haverfordwest (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Council leader Cllr David Simpson said: "It is always fantastic to see Pembrokeshire celebrate St David’s Day and this year saw a record number of children getting involved from local schools.

"It was a fantastic morning."

Supporting his sentiments, council chairman Cllr Tom Tudor added: "The Saint David’s Parade in Haverfordwest was amazing and so nice to see so many children from different schools attend.

"Thank you to everyone who organised this amazing event in the County Town of Pembrokeshire."

Prizes for the finest Wales and Welsh-themed shop window were presented by council leaders and Haverfordwest Sheriff Cllr Arthur Brooker.