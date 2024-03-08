Dale Brown, 37, of Meyler Crescent in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 29.

Brown was charged of theft from a shop and failing to surrender to the court while on bail.

It was alleged that he stole groceries worth £65.53 from Aldi in Gravesend on August 1 last year.

He was also accused of not attending Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on January 3 when required to under the terms of his bail.

Brown admitted both offences, and was fined £215. He must also pay £65.53 in compensation to Aldi, £85 in costs and a £86 surcharge.