AN AUDI driver has been fined after passing a cyclist “far too close” while overtaking with another vehicle coming the opposite direction.
John Whatley, 55, of Walsingham Road in the Walcot area of Swindon, was driving on the A487 approaching Pointz Castle on September 13.
A cyclist was travelling in the same direction, and the Audi driver was caught on the cyclist’s camera overtaking “far too close” while a vehicle approached in the opposite direction.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Whatley’s driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver”.
The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and on February 28 was fined £216.
Whatley must also pay £110 in costs and an £86 surcharge. He also received four points on his licence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel