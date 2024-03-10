John Whatley, 55, of Walsingham Road in the Walcot area of Swindon, was driving on the A487 approaching Pointz Castle on September 13.

A cyclist was travelling in the same direction, and the Audi driver was caught on the cyclist’s camera overtaking “far too close” while a vehicle approached in the opposite direction.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Whatley’s driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and on February 28 was fined £216.

Whatley must also pay £110 in costs and an £86 surcharge. He also received four points on his licence.